Trinity sides defeated

TRINITY and Trinity B both remain joint second in the Henley and District Snooker League table despite both going down to 5-4 defeats during Monday evening’s round of matches.

The Henley-based teams lost out to Salisbury A and Twyford and now trail league leaders Crucible, who beat Earley B 7-2, by 16 points. Elsewhere, Ivy Leaf beat Salisbury C 6-3 and Earley A defeated Park Institute R 6-3.

The latest league standings are as follows: 1 Crucible, played 9, 67 points; 2 Trinity and Trinity B, 9, 51; 4 Twyford, 9, 50; 5 Ivy Leaf, 9, 45; 6 Salisbury A, 9, 44; 7 Earley B, 9, 42; 8 Park Institute R, 9, 36; 9 Earley A, 9, 25; 10 Park Institute K, 8, 22; 11 Salisbury C, 9, 22; 12 Tilehurst BL, 8, 21.