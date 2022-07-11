Trinity B slip a place

TRINITY retained their second place in the Henley and District Snooker League table with 57 points this week after a 6-3 win over Salisbury C on Monday. They are joined in second place by Twyford who beat Earley A 7-2.

Trinity B meanwhile have slipped down to fourth place with 56 points after losing 5-4 to league leaders Crucible who have extended their lead to 71 points.

Elsewhere Ivy Leaf defeated Park Institute R 9-0, Salisbury A beat Tilehurst BL 8-1 and Park Institute K went down to Earley B 7-2.

The latest league standings are as follows: 1 Crucible, played 10, 71 points; 2 Trinity and Twyford, 10, 57; 4 Trinity B, 10, 56; 5 Ivy Leaf, 10, 54; 6 Salisbury A, 10, 52; 7 Earley B 10, 49; 8 Park Institute R, 10, 36; 9 Park Institute K, 10, 28; 10 Earley A, 10, 27; 11 Tilehurst BL, 10, 27; 12 Salisbury C, 10, 25.