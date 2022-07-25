Crucible stay top

THE top places of the Henley and District Snooker League stayed the same after the top three all recorded 6-3 wins. League leaders Crucible defeated Park Institute R, second placed Trinity beat Twyford and third-placed Trinity B beat Earley B.

Elsewhere, Salisbury A beat Ivy Leaf 7-2, Salisbury C beat Park Institute K 7-2 and Earley A defeated Tilehurst BL 7-2.

The latest league standings, with all teams having played 11 matches each, are as follows: 1 Crucible, 77 points; 2 Trinity, 63; 3 Trinity B, 62; 4 Twyford, 60; 5 Salisbury A, 59; 6 Ivy Leaf, 56; 7 Earley B, 52; 8 Park Institute R, 39; 9 Earley A, 34; 10 Salisbury C, 32; 11 Park Institute K, 30; 12 Tilehurst Bl, 29.