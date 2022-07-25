Monday, 25 July 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Crucible stay top

THE top places of the Henley and District Snooker League stayed the same after the top three all recorded 6-3 wins. League leaders Crucible defeated Park Institute R, second placed Trinity beat Twyford and third-placed Trinity B beat Earley B.

Elsewhere, Salisbury A beat Ivy Leaf 7-2, Salisbury C beat Park Institute K 7-2 and Earley A defeated Tilehurst BL 7-2.

The latest league standings, with all teams having played 11 matches each, are as follows: 1 Crucible, 77 points; 2 Trinity, 63; 3 Trinity B, 62; 4 Twyford, 60; 5 Salisbury A, 59; 6 Ivy Leaf, 56; 7 Earley B, 52; 8 Park Institute R, 39; 9 Earley A, 34; 10 Salisbury C, 32; 11 Park Institute K, 30; 12 Tilehurst Bl, 29.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33