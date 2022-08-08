Birney in fine form

NICK BIRNEY hit the highest break of the round, 44, to help Henley and District Snooker League’s second-placed side Trinity B defeat Park Institute R 7-2 during Monday evening’s round of matches.

Trinity lost out 7-2 against Ivy Leaf to remain in fifth place whilst league leaders Crucible extended their lead at the top of the table to 20 points after beating Tilehurst BL 9-0. Elsewhere, Earley B lost 5-4 to Twyford, Salisbury C beat Earley A 7-2 and Salisbury A defeated Park Institute K 8-1.

The latest league standings, after all teams have played 13 matches each, are as follows: 1 Crucible, 94 points; 2 Trinity B, 74; 3 Salisbury A, 73; 4 Ivy Leaf, 70; 5 Trinity, 69; 6 Twyford, 66; 7 Earley B, 62; 8 Park Institute R, 47; 9 Salisbury C, 42; 10 Earley A, 39; 11 Park Institute K, 34; 11 Tilehurst BL, 31.