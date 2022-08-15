Double win for Trinity

TRINITY B are second in the Henley and District Snooker League after beating Salisbury A 6-3 during Monday evening’s round of matches. Crucible remain top by 19 points after beating Ivy Leaf 5-4.

Elsewhere, Trinity beat Park Institute R 7-2, Tilehurst BL lost 7-2 to Earley B, Park Institute K beat Earley A 5-4 and Salisbury C defeated Twyford 5-4.

The latest league standings after all sides have played 14 matches each, is as follows: 1 Crucible, 99 points; 2 Trinity B, 80; 3 Salisbury A and Trinity, 76; 5 Ivy Leaf, 74; 6 Twyford, 70; 7 Earley, 69; 8 Park Institute R, 49; 9 Salisbury C, 47; 10 Earley A, 43; 11 Park Institute K, 39; 12 Tilehurst BL, 33.