Monday, 29 August 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

29 August 2022

Trinity make progress

THE quarter finals of the Bob Mundy Cup played on Monday evening saw Trinity B beat Earley B, Crucible defeat Ivy Leaf, Trinity beat Salisbury A and Park Institute R defeat Salisbury C.

The semi-final draw, with matches being played on September 26, will see Trinity B take on Crucible and Trinity facing Salisbury C.

In the latest round of matches in the Henley and District Snooker League there were 9-0 wins for Crucible, Trinity B and Ivy Leaf against Salisbury C, Tilehurst BL and Park Institute K respectively. Elsewhere, Trinity lost 5-4 against Earley B, Twyford beat Park Institute R 7-2 as did Salisbury A against Earley A.

The latest league standings, with all sides having played 15 games each, are as follows: 1 Crucible, 108 points; 2 Trinity B, 89; 3 Ivy Leaf and Salisbyr A, 83; 5 Trinity, 80; 6 Twyford, 77; 7 Earley B, 74; 8 Park Institute R, 51; 9 Salisbury C, 47; 10 Earley A, 45; 11 Park Institute K, 39; 12 Tilehurst BL, 33.

29 August 2022

More News:

Keep active

ACTIVE Leaders will hold the last of its summer ... [more]

 
Pub play area

Pub play area

A CHILDREN’S play area has been installed in the ... [more]

 

Pottery sale

A POTTERY sale will be held in Sonning Common ... [more]

 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33