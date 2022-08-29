Trinity make progress

THE quarter finals of the Bob Mundy Cup played on Monday evening saw Trinity B beat Earley B, Crucible defeat Ivy Leaf, Trinity beat Salisbury A and Park Institute R defeat Salisbury C.

The semi-final draw, with matches being played on September 26, will see Trinity B take on Crucible and Trinity facing Salisbury C.

In the latest round of matches in the Henley and District Snooker League there were 9-0 wins for Crucible, Trinity B and Ivy Leaf against Salisbury C, Tilehurst BL and Park Institute K respectively. Elsewhere, Trinity lost 5-4 against Earley B, Twyford beat Park Institute R 7-2 as did Salisbury A against Earley A.

The latest league standings, with all sides having played 15 games each, are as follows: 1 Crucible, 108 points; 2 Trinity B, 89; 3 Ivy Leaf and Salisbyr A, 83; 5 Trinity, 80; 6 Twyford, 77; 7 Earley B, 74; 8 Park Institute R, 51; 9 Salisbury C, 47; 10 Earley A, 45; 11 Park Institute K, 39; 12 Tilehurst BL, 33.