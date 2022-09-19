Crucible’s lead cut

TRINITY B cut Crucible’s lead at the top of the Henley and District League table to 21 points with five matches remaining on Monday evening.

The Henley-based club defeated Salisbury C 7-2 whilst the table-toppers beat Salisbury A 5-4.

Elsewhere Trinity beat Park Institute K 9-0, Earley B defeated Park Institute R 7-2, Ivy Leaf beat Earley A 9-0 and Tilehurst BL lost 5-4 to Twyford.

The latest league positions after 17 matches are as follows: 1 Crucible, 121 points; 2 Trinity B, 100; 3 Ivy Leaf, 97; 4 Trinity, 96; 5 Salisbury A, 94; 6 Earley B, 86; 7 Twyford, 84; 8 Park Institute R, 60; 9 Salisbury C, 53; 10 Earley A, 47; 11 Park Institute K, 40; 12 Tilehurst BL, 39.