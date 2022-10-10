League leaders lose out

TRINITY B closed the gap at the top of the Henley and District Snooker League to 15 points following Monday evening’s round of matches.

Whilst Trinity B defeated Earley A 9-0, league leaders Crucible went down to a 5-4 defeat against Trinity.

Elsewhere, Salisbury A beat Park Institute K 6-3, Ivy Leaf defeated Earley B 6-3, Tilehurst BL lost 5-4 to Salisbury C whilst Twyford had a 6-3 win against Park Institute K.

The latest league positions after all teams have played 19 matches is as follows: 1 Crucible, 133 points; 2 Trinity B, 118; 3 Trinity, 109; 4 Ivy Leaf, 108; 5 Salisbury A, 104; 6 Earley B and Twyford, 94; 8 Park Institute R, 68; 9 Salisbury C, 62; 10 Earley A, 48; 11 Tilehurst BL, 44; 12 Park Institute K, 43.