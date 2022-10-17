Trinity B close gap

TRINITY B cut Crucibles lead at the top of the Henley and District Snooker League to 12 points on Monday evening with two rounds of matches remaining. The Henley-based side beat Twyford 7-2 while the league leaders lost 5-4 at Earley B.

Elsewhere, Trinity beat Salisbury A 6-3, Salisbury C lost 6-3 to Ivy Leaf, Earley A defeated Park Institute R 6-3 while Park Insititute K edged out Tilehurst BL 5-4.

The latest league positions, with all teams having played 20 matches each, are as follows: 1 Crucible, 137 points; 2 Trinity B, 125; 3 Trinity, 115; 4 Ivy Leaf, 114; 5 Salisbury A, 107; 6 Earley B, 99; 7 Twyford, 96; 8 Park Institute R, 71; 9 Salisbury C, 65; 10 Earley A, 54; 11 Park Institute K, 48; 12 Tilehurst BL, 48.