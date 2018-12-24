Festive fun run

EIGHTY children and adults took part in a Santa fun run in aid of Rotherfield United Football Club.

The event took place at the Bishopswood Sports Ground in Gallowstree Common on Saturday and the runners dressed up in Father Christmas outfits.

The course was two miles long and there were obstacles including “snow” from a snow machine and a Christmas tunnel with candy canes.

The run was won by Charlie Allnutt with Tim Bicknell in second, Jimbo Davies in third and Louie Stowell in fourth.

Organiser Vanessa Stowell said: “We put in obstacles just to make it a little bit more fun. Quite a lot of the runners said they did not realise how tiring it would be.”

The run raised £450, which the club will put towards floodlights.

Mrs Stowell said: “Having floodlights will mean that we are able to play on our own pitches in the winter and not elsewhere.”