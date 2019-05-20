Kindergarten’s spring concert bridges generation gap

CHILDREN from Kingfisher Kindergarten in Sonning Common staged an Easter-themed concert for elderly villagers.

The 19 youngsters, who were aged between two and four, performed for about 30 residents at the Abbeycrest care home off Kennylands Road.

They sang Five Currant Buns, Chick Chick Chicken, Hop Little Bunnies, Five Little Ducks, Five Little Speckled Frogs and The Tractor Song.

Some wore duck masks and waved props. The residents applauded after each number and the children spoke to them after performing.

Louie Deacon, three, said: “My favourite song is the one with the frogs.” Belle Holloway, four, said: “I like the cakes and singing. My favourite is the Tractor Song.”

The residents were then served cupcakes, white chocolate chip cookies and apple cake.

La-Ryne van der Westhuizen, who owns the kindergarten, said: “It was fantastic and the children really enjoyed it.

“It is the first time we have done something like this and we are planning to do it again. The care home said they wanted us to come back. It is a bit of generational mixing, which is beneficial.”

She was supported by staff from the kindergarten including manager Kirsty Johnson, deputy May Wheeler, Lesley King, who baked the cakes, Sarah McEwan, Karen Waterman, Lynsey McDonald and Kayleigh Holloway.