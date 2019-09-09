Crawshaw half-century sets up emphatic win

HIGHMOOR regained the Roger Choules Memorial Trophy with a 100 run victory over SONNING COMMON VILLAGE on Sunday.

The Highmoor innings was dominated by Luke Crawshaw (79) and Shamil (61), who played some good shots as Sonning Common’s bowlers found it difficult to stem the flow of runs.

Rob Stevens took a good catch to dismiss Crawshaw and Luke Pitson trapped Shamil but Jonny Abbott and Munzer continued in the same fashion and the home side finished their 35 overs on 223-4.

Sonning Common’s reply never really got going and with four of the top five batsmen going cheaply, they never threatened the total.

Only when Louis Gallimore (27) was joined by Rob Stevens (24), returning for his first game for a number of years, did the visitors get any fluidity into their innings. When Gallimore was out, Stevens and Howard Cook frustrated the hosts before Mat Pitson hit a quickfire 15 to give some credibility to the scoreboard.

After the game, Mel Choules presented the trophy to the winning side and the man of the match award went to Highmoor Luke Crawshaw.