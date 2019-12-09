Woman produces children’s book of songs and rhymes

A WOMAN from Sonning Common has published a book of nursery rhymes and songs for children.

Susann Remøy, of Baskerville Road, wrote Songs & Rhymes in 2017 and 2018 while working at a nursery in Wiltshire.

The book has 14 pages and contains 28 of her creations.

Mrs Remøy said: “I have always been a very outgoing, bubbly person — maybe a bit crazy — and very creative. Ideas were popping into my head all the time.

“So many people have told me after they heard my songs and rhymes that I should put them in a book because they enjoyed them so much.

“It’s wonderful when you go into nurseries and you hear the children singing the songs. It just makes you feel very happy and it’s wonderful to hear children laugh and smile.

“Some children have a difficult home environment and when they come to nursery, you do everything to make them relax and feel happy and comfortable. I must sound like Mother Teresa, but it’s heartfelt.”

She has sold 35 of the 50 copies that were printed in August and says she would be happy to have more printed if there was demand.

Mrs Remøy also visits pre-schools with toys and models of a zoo and farm to entertain children and sing her songs. The models are made from cardboard, felt, plastic, corks, gaffer tape and items such as cocktail straws and twigs.

She visited Sonning Common Pre-School, off Grove Road, where her granddaughter is among the 60 children.

The children laughed as she played with the toy animals and sang.

Deputy manager Jo Lawson said: “We do a lot of singing and rhyming all the time and to have a different face come in is fantastic for the children. It was a good excuse for them to listen and engage.”

Mrs Remøy said: “It was wonderful. I thought I got the children out of their shells quite quickly. They were great.”

Songs & Rhymes (£9.95) is published by Doxzoo and is available to view at the Bell Bookshop in Henley. To buy a copy, email Mrs Remøy at susann.remoy@hotmail.com