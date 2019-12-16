Kindergarten children perform at care home

MORE than 20 children from the Kingfisher Kindergarten in Sonning Common performed a nativity for residents at Abbeycrest care home in the village.

Gracie Barron, three, played Mary and Harvey Buckley, three, was Joseph in the show, which was called Our First Nativity.

The children were accompanied by seven members of staff from the kindergarten as they sang I’m a Little Angel and Away in a Manger.

La-Ryne van der Westhuizen, who owns the kindergarten, said: “The residents really enjoyed it. A couple of them said hello and that it had lifted their spirits. We think it’s a good thing for the children to do.”

The kindergarten is based at Maiden Erlegh Chiltern Edge in Reades Lane.