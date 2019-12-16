Monday, 16 December 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Kindergarten children perform at care home

Kindergarten children perform at care home

MORE than 20 children from the Kingfisher Kindergarten in Sonning Common performed a nativity for residents at Abbeycrest care home in the village.

Gracie Barron, three, played Mary and Harvey Buckley, three, was Joseph in the show, which was called Our First Nativity.

The children were accompanied by seven members of staff from the kindergarten as they sang I’m a Little Angel and Away in a Manger.

La-Ryne van der Westhuizen, who owns the kindergarten, said: “The residents really enjoyed it. A couple of them said hello and that it had lifted their spirits. We think it’s a good thing for the children to do.”

The kindergarten is based at Maiden Erlegh Chiltern Edge in Reades Lane.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33