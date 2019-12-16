Kindergarten children perform at care home

IT’S nice to know that Goring Parish Council has ... [more]
Monday, 16 December 2019
MORE than 20 children from the Kingfisher Kindergarten in Sonning Common performed a nativity for residents at Abbeycrest care home in the village.
Gracie Barron, three, played Mary and Harvey Buckley, three, was Joseph in the show, which was called Our First Nativity.
The children were accompanied by seven members of staff from the kindergarten as they sang I’m a Little Angel and Away in a Manger.
La-Ryne van der Westhuizen, who owns the kindergarten, said: “The residents really enjoyed it. A couple of them said hello and that it had lifted their spirits. We think it’s a good thing for the children to do.”
The kindergarten is based at Maiden Erlegh Chiltern Edge in Reades Lane.
16 December 2019
More News:
Volunteer drivers sing carols for charity
DRIVERS from the Fish volunteer centre in Sonning ... [more]
Complaint over U-turn and rewording of crucial report
WATLINGTON Parish Council has formally complained ... [more]
POLL: Have your say