Fourteenth year of On Your Bike

THE 14th annual On Your Bike charity cycle ride will be launched at Sonning Common Primary School on Monday.

Founder Penny Snowden will attend an assembly where she will talk to the children about the benefits of cycling and how the money raised by the event helps local charities.

This year it will be in aid of Sonning Common Community First Responders, the primary school and the Greenshoots nursery in Peppard, which is part of the Ways and Means Trust and supports and trains adults with physical and learning difficulties or those with poor mental health.

Since On Your Bike was first held in 2007, it has raised about £60,000 for a range of charities.

This year’s event will take place on Sunday, March 29, starting and finishing in the school playground.

Entrants can choose to ride either six, 10 or 20 miles through the surrounding countryside.

Registration is now open and those who sign up before 6pm on March 15 will be entered into a prize draw to win a bicycle worth up to £300 from AW Cycles in Henley Road, Caversham.

Organiser Geoff Davies said: “This is a firm favourite in the village calendar. It gives all ages the chance to get out on their bike.”

Rob Bowen, of AW Cycles, said: “This is such a great community event and we’re delighted to support it.”

Mrs Snowden said: “In Olympic year and with so much focus on the importance of physical activity for overall wellbeing, we are keen to show just how much our community continues to do to enable families to be active.

“The children love it. The fact there’s always such an enthusiastic response from the school is brilliant.

“It has really become a community event and is probably the only one that brings everyone together.”

The organisers are appealing for course marshals. Volunteers must be available from 9.30am and will be provided with refreshments and a packed lunch.

Mr Davies said: “Riders depend on helpful marshals to guide them around the course and give them encouragement and a smiling face.”

For more information and to register, visit onyourbike

sonningcommon.co.uk