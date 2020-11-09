Pumpkin wins

Football club wins award for work in the community
GORING United Football Club has been honoured for ... [more]
Monday, 09 November 2020
THE winners of the Active Leader’s Sonning Common pumpkin hunt are Louise and Dominic Ellis who found all 30 in two days.
The winner of the pumpkin recipe competition was Steph Taylor with her ghost cupcakes.
09 November 2020
