Sonning Common ward: Jo Robb (Gn)

I AM a dedicated district councillor and a former lawyer and financial journalist. I live in Shepherds Green with my husband and two sons.

I am an active member of my local community: a trustee of the Henley Municipal Charities, a member of the Nettlebed Conservators and a “Henley Mermaid.”

In 2019, I was appointed the district council’s “Thames Champion” and have been working towards a cleaner, more accessible river for all.

We have stark choices to make about how we respond to the covid crisis. I want to see an Oxfordshire where people, nature and sustainable businesses thrive.

The Conservative-run county council has failed to invest in sustainable transport for our area and has abandoned our young people. Our social care system is in tatters and our roads are dangerous while millions were wasted on an expressway nobody wants.

Having Greens on a council makes a huge difference. It was a Green that made it easier for communities in Oxfordshire to get 20mph limits. Greens withdrew the district council’s support for the Expressway in 2019 and are leading plans to build new social housing.

Being a councillor is a serious commitment. We need a county council that is fully transparent on finances and accountable to its residents. I will work hard and put the best interests of my communities at the heart of everything I do.