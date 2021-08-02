Monday, 02 August 2021

Royal reply

Pupils at Sonning Common Primary School have received a letter fromt the Queen, Prince Charles and Prince William in response to their letter about the need to plant more trees. 

The royals thanked them for their concern and said they had plans in place to plant more trees.

