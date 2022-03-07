Demand for jab slows

THE demand for coronavirus vaccinations at Sonning Common health centre has declined.

The centre in Wood Lane held two vaccination clinics in January and February where the numbers were down on previous months.

As of January 21, a total of 21,633 doses had been given to patients of the surgery.

A total of 7,324 patients, which is 92 per cent of adult patients, have received the first vaccination and 7,218, or 90 per cent of adults, have received the second.

A total of 6,394 patients, which is 80 per cent of the adult patients, have received the booster.

The surgery has administered a total of 15,602 vaccinations altogether and has two more vaccination clinics in March.

It is continuing to offer flu vaccinations to eligible patients.