Royal coffee

SONNING Common WI is to hold a special coffee morning to mark the Queen’s platinum jubilee.

It will take place at the village hall on Wednesday, June 1 from 10.30am to noon. Coffee, cake, jewellery and books will be on sale and the Greenshoots nursery in Peppard will have a stall.

• A beacon at the Butchers Arms in Blounts Court Road will be lit at 9.45pm on Thursday, June 2.