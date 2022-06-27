Monday, 27 June 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Lower limit

Lower limit

A SPEED limit of 20mph is to be introduced in parts of Sonning Common.

An application by the parish council to change some roads from 30mph has been approved by Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority.

Parish councillor Jonny Bidgood said the lower limit would make it safer for people walking and cycling in the village.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33