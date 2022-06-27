Gym couple offering more than just physical fitness
A COUPLE have opened a gym in Kidmore End, saying ... [more]
Monday, 27 June 2022
A SPEED limit of 20mph is to be introduced in parts of Sonning Common.
An application by the parish council to change some roads from 30mph has been approved by Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority.
Parish councillor Jonny Bidgood said the lower limit would make it safer for people walking and cycling in the village.
27 June 2022
More News:
Gym couple offering more than just physical fitness
A COUPLE have opened a gym in Kidmore End, saying ... [more]
POLL: Have your say