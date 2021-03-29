Care home residents delighted to see families in flesh

RESIDENTS of care homes are enjoying finally being able to meet their loved ones in the flesh again.

They are now allowed one regular visitor under the first phase of the Government’s roadmap for easing coronavirus restrictions.

This means they can hold hands providing their relative wears protective equipment and has had a negative test.

Helga Hanfling, a resident of Sunrise of Sonning, was delighted to see her daughter Juliet close up.

She said: “Even though video calls are great, I do struggle with my hearing so it really can’t compare to seeing each other face to face.”

Her daughter added: “After such a long time it’s just wonderful to be able to properly see my mother in person. Just being with her again is the best feeling in the world.”

Ellie Faramarzian, general manager of the home, said: “Residents would usually enjoy regular visits and plenty of events, so restricted visiting has been challenging for many of them. However, Sunrise of Sonning has put everything possible in place to limit the impact of not having regular visits from family members.

“Initiatives have included drive-through visits, window visits, enhanced visits for the most vulnerable residents and unlimited video calls with their loved ones.”

There have also been more activities such as watercolour painting, meditation, exercise classes and quizzes.

Nathalie McLeish, director of community relations, said: “No matter what we put in place, there is no comparison to spending time with someone you love and care for.

“However, we have also been thanked by many of our residents and their families for ensuring they have stayed in close contact throughout the past year.

“We are hopeful that one day soon regular visits and events will be able to resume. Until then, we will continue to do all we can to ensure residents feel connected to their loved ones.”