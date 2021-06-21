Theatre’s plan for homes opposed by Environment Agency

PLANS by the Mill at Sonning to convert a building used for rehearsals and accommodation into two homes have been opposed by the Environment Agency.

The theatre says the redevelopment would help it to recover from lost income caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

In 2017, it was given permission to turn the two-storey rehearsal building into homes but the work was not carried out.

Now the Mill has applied to South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, for consent to convert it into two three-bedroom homes.

The Environment Agency has lodged a series of objections as the theatre is in flood zone 3, which means it has a high probability of flooding.

Alex Swann, a planning advisor for the agency, says the applicant has not assessed the risks to nature conservation or the flood risk, saying there is an “inadequate buffer zone”.

He said: “The flood hazard in the immediate locality of the site is substantial. Notwithstanding the fact that the accommodation floor levels proposed will be raised above the design flood levels with a freeboard allowance, residents would still be exposed to this flood hazard during access and egress at times of such floods.

“The proposed development shows the two dwellings extending closer to the watercourse than the existing, with fencing being within 10m of the top of the river bank.

“Additionally, it is proposed to move a garage building to be less than 2m from the top of the river bank and within the canopy area of one of the riverside trees.

“It may be possible to overcome this objection if the development is moved back to provide a 10m wide buffer zone measured from the bank top, alongside the adjacent channel of the River Thames.

“An assessment of nature conservation at risk is required to show how it is to be protected and, where possible, enhanced. Until this is provided the risk posed by the proposed development is unacceptable.”

The building is currently used to provide overnight accommodation for staff and performers and has a lounge, dining room, kitchens and rehearsal room.

If the application is approved, staff and performers would have to be found alternative accommodation in the area and the theatre would ask other venues for rehearsal space.

A design statement by OSG Architecture says: “The pandemic caused the theatre to close its doors in March 2020, just as the business was beginning to generate reasonable profits.

“The business is in dire straits and has been on the verge of closing completely.

“There is light at the end of the tunnel with the end of lockdown in sight, enabling fundraising to begin and new productions to be prepared.

“The case for this proposal has not altered since the previous application and the principal objective of the proposed development remains to release capital and revenue to invest in the fabric of an important designated heritage asset, maintaining it for this and future generations.”

Tom Clarke, a planning adviser for the Theatres Trust, a national advisory body, said: “We are keen to see the Mill continue to thrive as covid-19 restrictions are eased but urge the theatre to carefully consider the potential implications.

“Although sympathetic to the theatre’s need to review its options to ensure it will be sustained into the future, particularly given the extreme challenges arising from the pandemic, it must be careful not to undermine its future viability.

“The rehearsal space constitutes part of the theatre’s cultural and social offer and this will be lost; it is also potentially a source of income for the theatre if open to outside groups. Although presented as a benefit for the local economy, this will add cost and complexity to the theatre’s operation and reduce its flexibility.”

A countryside officer for the council has asked for more detail about ecological protection.

The Sonning Eye Society and Eye & Dunsden Parish Council have not objected.