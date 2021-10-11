Have an actor to stay

THE Mill at Sonning is appealing for offers of accommodation for actors.

The dinner theatre needs affordable spare bedrooms within walking distance.

Vanessa Hicks, marketing and administration officer, said: “The Mill employs actors from all over the country on an ongoing basis.

“Good, affordable and comfortable digs are an important consideration. An actor may request to stay with you for anything from a couple of nights to the full duration of their stay so timings vary.

“You can choose not to accept any bookings which aren’t convenient for you. We are especially seeking accommodation that is within walking distance from the theatre.”

For more information, email vanessa@millatsonning.com