Care home rebranded

A CARE home in Sonning has rebranded following a takeover.

Sunrise of Sonning has changed its name to Signature at Sonning after it was bought by the Signature Senior Lifestyle care company.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was attended by the Mayor of Wokingham Keith Baker, followed by speeches, a toast and a celebratory meal for all guests and residents.

General manager Carmela Magbitang said: “We are hugely excited to officially launch Signature at Sonning.

“The care home already holds an incredible reputation within the local community and we can’t wait to build on this success as we enter a new chapter.”