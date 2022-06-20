Weekend of fun at Signature Sonning

RESIDENTS of Signature at Sonning enjoyed a weekend of platinum jubilee celebrations.

The care home held a Big Lunch with picnic food prepared in-house and entertainment, a “street” party, jubilee quizzes, a royal Britannia singalong and a special tea.

There was also a gala evening when residents’ families and friends were invited to celebrate with drinks and finger food. Resident Jane Perrons said: “The Queen is an inspirational lady, who has served her country for such a long time.

“Many of us can recall poignant moments of her reign and her platinum jubilee can be added to that list.

“Having a street party, quizzes and a Britannia singalong was the perfect way to come together and raise a glass to Her Majesty.”

Georgina Williams, the home’s activity manager, said: “So many of our residents love the Queen, so it was important to them to celebrate her 70th anniversary as monarch.

“We always want to go the extra mile for those in our care and we know how important activities are for our residents’ quality of life.

“The jubilee was the ideal opportunity to go beyond our daily events calendar and have a big celebration fit for such an extraordinary milestone.”