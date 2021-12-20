Mail order for St Mary's pupils

Mail order: children from the nursery at St Mary’s School in Henley posted letters to Father Christmas using a special letter box on the steps of the town hall.

The 10 pupils from the school in St Andrew’s Road wrote letters saying what presents they would like to receive. Wyatt Lynch, three, asked for a blue aeroplane, a blue kite and a small blue umbrella.

Other requests included a Barbie doll, a baby doll and a fire engine. Pictured, clockwise from top left, Atticus Cannings, Elsie Pratt, Wyatt Lynch, Amelie Saker and Gabriella Fernandez