Mail order for St Mary's pupils

Man who killed mother cleared of murder due to his insanity
A MAN who killed his mother because he was ... [more]
Monday, 20 December 2021
Mail order: children from the nursery at St Mary’s School in Henley posted letters to Father Christmas using a special letter box on the steps of the town hall.
The 10 pupils from the school in St Andrew’s Road wrote letters saying what presents they would like to receive. Wyatt Lynch, three, asked for a blue aeroplane, a blue kite and a small blue umbrella.
Other requests included a Barbie doll, a baby doll and a fire engine. Pictured, clockwise from top left, Atticus Cannings, Elsie Pratt, Wyatt Lynch, Amelie Saker and Gabriella Fernandez
20 December 2021
More News:
Man who killed mother cleared of murder due to his insanity
A MAN who killed his mother because he was ... [more]
School raises £4,000 as village hall craft fair returns
ABOUT 600 people attended the Goring Craft Fair. ... [more]
POLL: Have your say