Monday, 20 December 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Mail order for St Mary's pupils

Mail order for St Mary's pupils

Mail order: children from the nursery at St Mary’s School in Henley posted letters to Father Christmas using a special letter box on the steps of the town hall.

The 10 pupils from the school in St Andrew’s Road wrote letters saying what presents they would like to receive. Wyatt Lynch, three, asked for a blue aeroplane, a blue kite and a small blue umbrella.

Other requests included a Barbie doll, a baby doll and a fire engine. Pictured, clockwise from top left, Atticus Cannings, Elsie Pratt, Wyatt Lynch, Amelie Saker and Gabriella Fernandez

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33