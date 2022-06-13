Monday, 13 June 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Mayor delivers commemorative trees to school

Mayor delivers commemorative trees to school

MAYOR Michelle Thomas visited children at St Mary’s School in Henley to deliver saplings for them to plant at home to mark the Queen’s 70 years of being on the throne.

She spoke to the children at an assembly about “‘planting trees for the jubilee”. Catherine Yoxall, marketing and communications manager at the independent school in St Andrew’s Road, said: “It was lovely to welcome her into school and we are looking forward to seeing her again soon.

“The children were kindly given a mixture of native English species, including oak and beech, and were delighted to take their saplings home. As part of our jubilee celebrations, we also had a crown design competition and a parade for the school.”

• The Mayor delivered saplings or commemorative coins for every pupil at Henley’s four state schools as well as St Mary’s and Rupert House School.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33