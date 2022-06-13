Mayor delivers commemorative trees to school

MAYOR Michelle Thomas visited children at St Mary’s School in Henley to deliver saplings for them to plant at home to mark the Queen’s 70 years of being on the throne.

She spoke to the children at an assembly about “‘planting trees for the jubilee”. Catherine Yoxall, marketing and communications manager at the independent school in St Andrew’s Road, said: “It was lovely to welcome her into school and we are looking forward to seeing her again soon.

“The children were kindly given a mixture of native English species, including oak and beech, and were delighted to take their saplings home. As part of our jubilee celebrations, we also had a crown design competition and a parade for the school.”

• The Mayor delivered saplings or commemorative coins for every pupil at Henley’s four state schools as well as St Mary’s and Rupert House School.