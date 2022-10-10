Former parents help school expand its library books

A SCHOOL in Henley has added some new books to its library thanks to former parents.

Estate agent Philip Booth and his wife Emma Vanstone-Booth gave a donation to St Mary’s Preparatory School to buy new titles from the Bell Bookshop.

Mr Booth said: “I know that nothing beats the simple pleasure of curling up with a good book and losing yourself in the story and it’s so important to start that at an early age.

“We are keen supporters of our local schools and Emma and I have very fond memories of St Mary’s as our daughter Isabella attended from nursery to year 6 and we simply cannot say enough good words about the school.

“It was our pleasure to be asked to help the school to inspire another generation of readers and to support the Bell Bookshop in the process. Looking after local businesses and schools has never been more important.”

Headmaster Rob Harmer said the school was grateful, adding: “Our children are supported to become independent readers from an early age. It is wonderful to see them develop a passion for reading, firing their imagination and supporting their own creative writing.”

The school library has a wide range of books for children of all ages. The pupils are encouraged to access it regularly and the younger children enjoy time reading with their year 6 buddies.

Rosie Wilkinson, head of English, chose the new titles, which include My Name is Not Refugee, I Am Not a Label, Great Women Change the World, Amazing Muslims who Changed the World and Little Leaders: Bold Women in Black History.

She said: “We are really pleased to have been able to diversify our range of books to ensure that our children see all types of families, cultures and beliefs represented.”

Mr Harmer said: “Henley isn’t the most diverse town so we are preparing them for the wider world.”

A book called It’s a No Money Day about a single mother particularly touched Mrs Vanstone-Booth, who was a single mother when Isabella began at St Mary’s. She is now in year 11 at Queen Anne’s School in Caversham.

Mrs Vanstone-Booth said: “When I saw the school and met the staff, I knew they would look after my girl.

“I then met Phil and he became part of the school as well, going to parents’ evenings and events.

“He loved the school too, which is why he came up with the idea of doing this.”