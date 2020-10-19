Funding for Stonor Park

STONOR Park has been awarded government funding to offset the financial impact of covid-19.

It is one of 445 heritage organisations to receive a grant from the £1.57 billion Culture Recovery Fund.

The house, chapel, grounds, gardens and Wonder Woods Adventure Playground had to shut at the end of March.

The gardens re-opened in May followed by the other facilities during July.

A Stonor spokesman said: “Like many other visitor attractions, we have suffered significant losses this year as a result of being closed during some of our peak times for tourism.

“This loss of income has seriously affected our ability to look after Stonor, one of England’s oldest stately homes.

“The grant will provide vital support during the coming months and help Stonor to recover and rebuild its business in a sustainable way in 2021.

“Stonor will be able to develop new revenue streams to ensure that it continues to be enjoyed by its visitors and supports the wider tourism industry and economy in our area.

“Stonor House will also be able to open for the first time in 2020 for its annual Christmas celebration.”