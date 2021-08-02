Monday, 02 August 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Summer fun

THE adventure playground at Stonor Park is hosting a “summer festival of fun” during August.

Tumblestone Hollow, which opened earlier this year, will have appearances by characters from the accompanying book The Legend of Tumblestone Hollow.

There will also be face painting, bubbles, bunting and pillars with a floral theme.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33