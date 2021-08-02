Summer fun

MORE than £100,000 has now been raised to rebuild ... [more]
Monday, 02 August 2021
THE adventure playground at Stonor Park is hosting a “summer festival of fun” during August.
Tumblestone Hollow, which opened earlier this year, will have appearances by characters from the accompanying book The Legend of Tumblestone Hollow.
There will also be face painting, bubbles, bunting and pillars with a floral theme.
