Monday, 06 September 2021

Loveland is decisive

GREYS GREEN won the toss and asked STONOR to bat on what proved to be a lively wicket in a 35-over friendly match on Sunday.

Stonor’s early batsmen struggled against tight bowling by Ahmed and Rugg and lost wickets at regular intervals. At one stage they were 56-5 but recovered with Lovatt (56) and Jewell sharing a stand of 72. Greys then regained control and Stonor finished on 161-7, which included 43 extras.

In reply, Shafqat anchored the Greys innings before accelerating through an aggressive 28 from Holroyd and a classy 50 from K Gupta. At 133-4 they looked well-placed to win but the loss of these two batsmen shifted momentum. Loveland bowled a very tight spell at the death, which included a decisive maiden, and Greys fell 13 runs short.

