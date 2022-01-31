Villagers plant new hedgerow to celebrate Queen’s platinum jubilee

A NEW hedgerow has been planted in Swyncombe to mark the Queen’s platinum jubilee this year.

A total of 550 saplings, including dogwood, hawthorn and crab apple, were planted in Church Lane by 11 volunteers.

This was part of the nationwide Queen’s green canopy initiative, which encourages the planting of trees and hedges to mark the anniversary.

Liz Longley, who chairs Swyncombe Parish Council, said: “Our hedge planting took three hours.

“It was organised by Sam Fielden, Peter Regent and Nigel Payne, so many thanks to them for all their hard work in

co-ordinating it. I’m so glad we were able to do it with a lot of community support.

“The hedge is in a community area, which is constantly used by our residents so we felt that planting it there was a practical and good use of the resource.

“We would encourage anyone to do something similar for the green canopy initiative because it’s a great thing to do.

“Thanks also to Peter Green, Clive Goodall, Richard Ellis, Tim Elworthy, Mario Manini, Jonathan Longley and Peter Willis Fleming, who all gave their time to plant the hedge. We look forward to watching it grow.”