Snowdrop teas dates

THIS year’s annual snowdrop teas at St Botolph’s Church in Swyncombe will begin on the weekend of February 12 and 13.

There will be tea and cakes, preserves, chutneys, pickles, books and church souvenirs for sale on the Saturday and Sunday from 2pm to 4pm.

Visitors will be able to buy snowdrops grown by members of the congregation.

The snowdrops in the churchyard will be blessed by Watlington rector Rev Daniel Thompson at 3pm on the Sunday.

The teas will be repeated over the following two weekends and a candlelit choral evensong will be held in the church on Sunday, February 20 at 4.30pm.

The proceeds will go towards maintenance of the Norman church.

The event had to be cancelled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.