Hundreds flock to final snowdrop teas at village church thanks to sunshine

ABOUT £7,400 was raised by two snowdrop tea weekends at Swyncombe church.

The annual February event at St Botolph’s returned after being cancelled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

It was supposed to take place over three weekends but one was called off because of Storm Eunice.

On the first weekend the snowdrops in the churchyard were blessed in a special ceremony despite heavy rain and volunteers served visitors with tea and cakes.

Last weekend was more popular, with hundreds of people turning up to see the snowdrops in the sunshine.

John Sennett, one of the organisers, said: “Our first weekend was wet and we had to call off the second event because of a tree that fell down and blocked the lane. It took the whole weekend to move it. But last weekend we had the most amazing turnout and the amount of money raised was astonishing.

“We are usually open for only two hours but people started to come earlier and all our volunteers were thrilled.

“It’s our main fundraising event and the church has been closed for the best part of last year, so everyone was really happy to be able to help. The snowdrops always perform.”

Judy Clinton, from Cookley Green, who was volunteering at the event, said: “It was so nice to see so many people turning up.

“It was a perfect day for it — the sun shone, the skies were blue and people came from far and wide.

“The snowdrops came early but did not disappoint so late in February. It’s so nice to see an event doing so well after such a difficult time.”

The proceeds will be divided between the church, the Thames Valley Air Ambulance and the Alzheimer’s Society.