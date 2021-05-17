BIANCA WINSHIP, chairwoman of Caversham Park Tennis Club, was presented with the Berkshire volunteer of the year 2020 award at a scaled-back ceremony.

Denise Walker, honorary secretary of the Berkshire Lawn Tennis Association, presided over the presentation, which had been delayed owing to the coronavirus restrictions.

The association recognises the hard work and dedication of individuals who go the extra mile for the benefit of tennis club members in the county. Bianca first joined the club in 1989 and has supported it in one capacity or another despite not being able to play tennis herself for 15 years owing to chronic shoulder and knee injuries.

She has taken the lead on most club initiatives, from baking cakes for the juniors’ tuck shop to personally ensuring the club is kept clean and free of coronavirus contamination.

Largely as a result of her commitment and devotion, the club’s membership has blossomed.

Bianca has also been hugely instrumental in establishing a safe environment for the club to resume tennis activities following the various lockdowns.

She has demonstrated approachability and empathy while achieving an even-handed approach to behaviour during the challenging times we all experienced ast summer.

Heading a team of volunteers who disinfect and sanitise all surfaces on the club premises on a daily basis, she has shown great dedication in driving the club forward through the difficulties caused by the pandemic.

Bianca has been instrumental in the appointment of a welfare officer and has been responsible for much-improved liaison between the members and the GDTennis coaching team.

She has emphasised the club’s commitment to diversity, inclusion and safeguarding in all aspects of the club’s public relations and communications.

As always, Bianca provides that friendly support and makes everyone smile behind masks.

In the words of the assocation: “This year, more than any other, communities have been reminded just how vital volunteers are not just within sport, but to society across the country.

“Within tennis, volunteers have shown an incredible effort in re-opening clubs, supporting their members and their wider communities, often being a lifeline to others facing personal hardship.”

Bianca says: “The award was a lovely surprise but it is never just about one person.

“I have a lovely group of volunteers who I work with and their hard work and dedication is also recognised by this award.”