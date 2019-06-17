Monday, 17 June 2019

School wins award for promoting sustainable transport

PUPILS at the Heights Primary School in Caversham have been recognised for their efforts in walking or cycling to school.

The school has become the first in Reading to achieve a Silver Modeshift STARS award, a national scheme which recognises schools which have demonstrated excellence in supporting cycling, walking and other forms of sustainable travel.

A recent survey showed that 12.15 per cent more pupils are walking, cycling, or using public transport to get to or from school in Gosbrook Road compared with a year ago and that car use has dropped by 5.5 per cent.

The school has taken part in various active travel activities, such as Bikeability, Living Streets and a Walk on Wednesday competition, and continues to use public transport or travel on foot to off-site activities where possible.

This year it has installed a new scooter pod and additional cycle parking racks.

The children received a certificate at a school assembly on Monday.

Heateacher Karen Edwards said: “We are thrilled to have been awarded our Silver Modeshift Stars accreditation, which reflects our whole school community’s ethos and fundamental commitment to sustainable travel.

