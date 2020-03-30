Monday, 30 March 2020

New coaches

THE Oratory School in Woodcote has appointed four new sports coaches.

Robert and Claire Fahey will be teaching real tennis.

The couple have won almost 100 open titles between them and are the reigning women’s and men’s world champions.

Bethany Bryan, a rowing world championship medallist who retired last month, will be head of swimming and will also teach the school’s Royal Navy cadets.

Victoria Watson joins as head of hockey and netball from Stonyhurst College in Lancashire.

