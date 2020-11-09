Fund hits £9,500

THE Kenton for Keeps appeal has raised more than £9,500.

The appeal, which was launched last month, aims to raise £35,000 by Christmas to match a grant provided by Arts Council England’s emergency response fund to help the Kenton Theatre in New Street, Henley, to survive the coronavirus pandemic.

Tonight singer Rebecca Poole, best known as Purdy, will be staging an online show from the venue at 8pm. It can be accessed via her Facebook page.

To make a donation, text “KEEP KENTON” and the amount you wish to give to 70085 or visit kentontheatre.

co.uk/kentonforkeeps