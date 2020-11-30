Monday, 30 November 2020

Appeal hits half way

THE Kenton for Keeps appeal is more than half way towards its target.

The latest total of more than £18,000 includes a £5,000 anonymous donation from a “theatre lover”.

The Kenton Theare in New Street, Henley, launched its £35,000 appeal to help it survive the coronavirus pandemic.

It hopes to raise the full amount by Christmas to match a grant from the Arts Council England’s emergency response fund.

Julie Huntington, who chairs the trustees, said: “We are delighted.”

The venue is also running an art competition for children who are encouraged to draw what they love about Christmas for a chance to win a £10 book token. 

Entries must be posted through the door of the theatre by December 18. All pictures will be displayed in the showcases outside.

To make a donation, text “KEEP KENTON” and the amount you wish to give to 70085 or visit kenton
theatre.co.uk/kentonforkeeps

