Monday, 04 January 2021

Funny money

JULIE HUNTINGTON, the new chairman of the Kenton Theatre trustees, has been overseeing the revival of the Kenton for Keeps appeal to raise £30,000.

The money, more than two-thirds of which has been raised so far, will match a grant from Arts Council England to help the historic Henley theatre recover from its closure during the coronavirus pandemic.

But Julie almost had supporters spluttering in their drinks when she introduced an online-only comedy show from the venue last month.

With a glass of bubbly in one hand, she said: “The money you donate will go directly into the theatre’s account... I nearly said my account then!” 

Now that would have been funny.

