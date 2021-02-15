Two new operas in the works

TWO major new works have been commissioned by Garsington Opera — the first with a view to being staged this summer and the second in 2022.

Based on the story by Oscar Wilde, The Selfish Giant will feature the talents of 90 members of the Garsington Opera Youth Company, who are aged seven to 25, alongside young professional singers.

Composed by John Barber, with a libretto by Jessica Duchen, it will premiere at Wormsley on Sunday, July 29.

Barber said: “The Selfish Giant is a story full of magic, drama and hope for the future. I have always been bowled over by the creativity, commitment and sheer musical energy of the Garsington Youth Company and can’t wait to see and hear them back on stage where they belong.”

Singers wanting to take part in the production are invited to register their interest on Garsington’s website by March 1. Visit www.garsingtonopera.org/ performance/selfish-giant

Rehearsals will be held in a socially distanced fashion until covid restrictions are relaxed. If necessary, a socially distanced performance will be staged.

The second work, Dalia, is conceived as a people’s opera to be performed by 180 amateur and professional singers.

Auditions are due to be held early next year.