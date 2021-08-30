THE Garden Players’ outdoor production of William Shakespeare’s The Merry Wives of Windsor at the end of last month raised more than £14,000 for charity, it has been confirmed.

The show, which played from July 27 to 31 at Stubbings House in Maidenhead, generated total receipts of £14,088.

Garden Players chairman Steve McAdam said: “This is by some margin the highest amount out of our 11 productions to date when not using our covered stand.

“This brings the total raised in the last 11 years to £127,370 — of which £101,576 has been donated to Child Bereavement UK.

“It is great to reach one of our targets and exceed £100,000 for CBUK.

“The feedback from our loyal and enthusiastic audiences and supporters has been excellent.”

Since forming in 2009, the Garden Players have staged an outdoor summer Shakespeare production every year except for in 2018 and 2020.

Last year’s planned production of The Taming of the Shrew was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and will now be staged in June next year.