Tickets to go on sale for Dara O'Briain warm-up show at the Kenton

COMEDIAN Dara O'Briain is set to return to the Kenton Theatre in Henley for a warm-up show.

The Irish comic, who performed twice at the New Street venue in 2017, is trying out new material on Thursday, November 4.

It is in preparation for his upcoming world tour in 2022/23 and tickets will go on sale on Monday, September 27, at 11am.

Tickets are priced at £17 and half of them will be made available to people who call or visit the box office. The other half will be sold online and there will be a limit of four tickets per person.

O'Briain, 49, is known for being the long-running host of Mock the Week on BBC. He has also hosted Robot Wars, Go 8 Bit and Blockbusters.

When a performance in October 2017 was announced by the Kenton Theatre, tickets sold out so fast that a second date was organised for later that month.

Tickets for the second work in progress show sold out in an hour.

For more information, visit www.kentontheatre.co.uk