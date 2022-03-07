Brief return of classic tale

FANS of Noël Coward have another chance to see the poignant and wistful Still Life at the Mill at Sonning.

The theatre’s Waterwheel Bar has again been adapted to recreate the railway station Milford Junction, with live music and steam train effects, in this immersive theatre experience, directed by Tam Williams.

Waiters and waitresses will be dressed in period clothes and the audience will feel as though they are part of the scene.

This moving Thirties story of a doomed brief encounter and secret romantic tryst was a sell-out success at the Mill in January. The protagonists, Alec and Laura, are played by Alasdair Craig and Rachel Pickup with support from Elizabeth Elvin, Antony Jardine and Emily Panes in doubled-up roles.

Still Life is at the Mill at Sonning on March 30 and 31 and April 1, 5 and 6 at 7.30pm with a 3pm matinée. There is a 7.30pm showing on April 7 and a 3pm matinée on April 8. Tickets £25, not including food or refreshments.

For more information, call the box office on 0118 969 8000 or visit www.millatsonning.com