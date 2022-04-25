Monday, 25 April 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Murder mystery

Murder mystery

A CONTEMPORARY of fellow crime writer Agatha Christie, in her novels Dorothy L Sayers created the character of amateur sleuth Lord Peter Wimsey and partnered him up with mystery writer Harriet Vane, although they first met when she was on trial for poisoning her lover.

Sayers wrote Busman’s Honeymoon in 1937 and in this, her final story featuring the protagonists, Lord Peter and Harriet marry and intend to spend a relaxing honeymoon at an old farmhouse in Hertfordshire, but the seller of the house is found dead...

The whodunnit and comedy crime caper comes to the Mill at Sonning on Thursday for an eight-week run, directed by national treasure and human boom box Brian Blessed.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33