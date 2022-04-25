Murder mystery

A CONTEMPORARY of fellow crime writer Agatha Christie, in her novels Dorothy L Sayers created the character of amateur sleuth Lord Peter Wimsey and partnered him up with mystery writer Harriet Vane, although they first met when she was on trial for poisoning her lover.

Sayers wrote Busman’s Honeymoon in 1937 and in this, her final story featuring the protagonists, Lord Peter and Harriet marry and intend to spend a relaxing honeymoon at an old farmhouse in Hertfordshire, but the seller of the house is found dead...

The whodunnit and comedy crime caper comes to the Mill at Sonning on Thursday for an eight-week run, directed by national treasure and human boom box Brian Blessed.