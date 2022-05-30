Cheaper tickets to theatre

THE Kenton Theatre in Henley is offering cut-price admission to help people during the cost of living crisis.

Its new “pay what you want” scheme will allow customers to pay anything from £1 to £50 (plus £1.50 booking fee) for three shows this month and next.

The first is a Cold War double bill of Tales from Star City and The Letter of Last Resort on Sunday, with all profits going to support War Child, and then Howerd’s End, a drama about the comedian Frankie Howerd, on Thursday, June 9 and Ghost Lights 2 on Friday, June 24.

Publicity manager Sam Shepherd said: “The idea is to allow people to come to the theatre and see a good mix of shows without breaking the bank or worrying about whether or not they can afford to go on a night out. We’re hoping that in these uncertain times, it will bring a few smiles to people’s faces. We’re trying to make innovative theatre accessible to everyone.”

Theatre manager Simon Spearing said: “You might look at this and think it’s too good to be true but we just want people to come and enjoy a night at the theatre.”

For more information, call the box office on (01491) 525050 or visit www.kentontheatre.co.uk

• The Best of British TV Comedy, which was due to take place at the Kenton on Sunday, was cancelled due to unforeseen circumstances. The theatre is contacting ticket holders and hopes to reschedule the show.