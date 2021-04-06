Cyclist dies after crash 

A CYCLIST has died following an accident in Henley on Sunday.

The man, who was in his fifties, was riding from the town towards Marlow when he collided with a tree on Marlow Road at 2.40pm.

No other vehicles are believed to have been involved. The man's next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Police are now appealing for witnesses and drivers who may have dash-cam footage.

Sergeant Darren Brown, of the serious collision investigation unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with the man’s family at this difficult time.

“We are investigating the circumstances following this incident and we would like to hear from anyone who saw the incident to please come forward.

“Additionally we would ask drivers in the area at the time to please check their dash-cams and contact us if they have any relevant footage."

An air ambulance landed on the pitches at Henley Rugby Club's Dry Leas ground at the time of the incident to help the man, who was from Windlesham in Surrey.

The road was closed for several hours.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting reference 43210141362.