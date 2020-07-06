Businesses urged to make us ‘good to go’

EXPERIENCE Oxfordshire is calling on businesses and stakeholders to work together so that the county can be recognised as one of the safest destinations to visit in England after the covid-19 pandemic.

The destination management organisation successfully lobbied the Government for clear guidance and safety standards to enable businesses to

re-open safely and as soon as practically possible.

Chief Executive Hayley Beer-Gamage said: “We are delighted that the sector finally has some guidance on how and when they are able to open.

“It will still be a challenge for many businesses and we will do all we can to support them and lobby for further support. In order for Oxfordshire to re-open again safely and instil consumer confidence, it is important that we get as many businesses as possible accredited with the supporting mark ‘We’re Good to Go’.

“We have a great destination to visit and want to welcome back locals and visitors in an environment they feel safe and comfortable in.

“As a globally recognised destination, we should be aspiring to be recognised as one of the safest destinations to visit in England post-covid-19.

“We hope businesses and local authorities will work with us to achieve this ambition, which is important for the recovery of the visitor economy.”