B&B for sale

Automatic watering of station flower bed
A DEVICE which automatically waters the sloped ... [more]
Monday, 13 July 2020
THE Old Farmhouse Inn in Ipsden is on the market for £1,295,000.
Alexander Woollard, who owns the bed and breakfast, is moving away to be closer to his parents.
The property first went up for sale in January but the listing was temporarily removed during the coronavirus lockdown.
13 July 2020
More News:
Appeal launched in wake of mess left by travellers
A FUNDRAISING appeal has been launched to help ... [more]
POLL: Have your say